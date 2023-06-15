Friends of Gallatin to hold fundraiser for Cupola Building

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Friends of Gallatin will hold a fundraiser for the Cupola Building.

Andrew McCrea with the American Countryside radio program will speak at Cocktails for the Cupola at 212 East Berry Street in Gallatin on June 22nd from 6 to 9 pm.

There will also be cocktails and appetizers.

The event is free to attend, but donations will be accepted. Friends of Gallatin is a 501(c)(3). The group plans to restore the Cupola Building.

RSVP can be made to Marcy Gay with the Friends of Gallatin at 660-247-5499.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Cupola Building restoration but cannot attend the June 22nd event can mail donations to the Friends of Gallatin at 212 East Berry Street in Gallatin.

