Free and reduced lunch criteria gets approval from Laredo R-7 Board of Education

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education, on August 14, decided to reduce the tax rate from $5.85 to $5.40.

The board also approved transportation routes, ensuring that students within a one-mile radius will continue to be picked up. Robin Griswold was offered a bus driver contract.

On August 29, the board sanctioned an I-Ready summer incentive field trip. Additionally, they greenlit the adoption of a late start schedule for the 2023-2024 academic year.

The board approved the criteria for free and reduced lunch eligibility. Furthermore, they endorsed the Special Education Compliance Plan and the 2022-2023 Annual Secretary of the Board Report.

Laredo R-7 has scheduled an open house for August 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Lastly, the board convened an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

