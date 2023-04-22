Former Chillicothe hospital employee pleads “Guilty” to manslaughter

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Anne Hall was a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center when at least two patients died in March and May of 2002. Hall appeared in person Friday before Special Judge Daren Adkins in Clinton County Circuit Court.

A former employee of the hospital in Chillicothe has pleaded guilty to criminal charges stemming from incidents 21 years ago .

Hall pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and one count of second-degree attempted assault. Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren dismissed all other charges in other courts.

The prosecutor made no recommendations on sentencing. Judge Adkins noted when sentences were imposed, they would be served consecutively. The court ordered a sentencing report but did not set a date to announce the sentences.

Hall was remanded to the Clinton County Jail in Plattsburg.

The involuntary manslaughter charges were for the deaths of Fern Franco and Coval Gann. The victim in the attempted assault was Norma Pearson all in 2002.