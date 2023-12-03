Fire marshal investigates La Plata school fire

Classes were canceled at La Plata Elementary School on December 1 due to a fire.

The La Plata Community Fire Protection District reports it responded on Friday morning, December 1, around 5 a.m. to a report of the building being fully engulfed in flames. The fire department found the northwest corner of the building’s north wing fully engulfed.

A pre-connected attack line was deployed, along with a second hand line. The fire department attacked the fire from the inside and made ventilation efforts.

Additional resources were requested from the Kirksville Fire Department and Adair County Fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours and stayed several hours after the fire was extinguished to address hot spots and assist the State Fire Marshal’s Office with its investigation.

The La Plata R-2 School District reports the fire appears to have been contained to the front of the building around the offices. The district does not think either wing of classrooms was greatly affected.

Classes are planned at La Plata Baptist Church on December 5 for most elementary students. Teachers and staff members will meet on December 4 to discuss details.

As of Friday night, December 1, the La Plata Community Fire Protection District reported the fire marshal’s investigation was ongoing, and a cause for the fire had not been determined.

(All photos courtesy La Plata Community Fire Protection District)