Farmers market to open in Downtown Trenton in June

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A farmers market will open in Downtown Trenton next month. Local growers and makers will set up at Sesquicentennial Park each Saturday from 8 am to noon from June 17th through October.

Items to be available include seasonal fruits, vegetables, and other locally-grown produce, handmade products, jellies and jams, baked goods, and meats. Other items to be available include eggs, cheese, coffee, bread, honey, flowers, and meals.

Lauren Dannar is the new Main Street Trenton/Trenton Downtown Improvement Association director. She says there will be no vendor fee, however, vendors will need to provide their tables.

Anyone wanting to be a Trenton farmers market vendor or who has questions should call Dannar at 816-838-3545. Interested individuals can visit the Main Street Trenton office on Tuesday and Thursday.

Related