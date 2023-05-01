Events announced for Mother’s Day weekend in Princeton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Plans have been announced for several activities at Princeton as part of the Mother’s Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 13th, the Princeton Chamber of Commerce reports 15 or more city-wide garage sales are expected. Craft and food vendors are to be located on the

Princeton square. Among them will be cinnamon rolls made by Marcia Cox. Local stores will offer special sales for Saturday.

Wine samples are to be available from 1 to 4 pm at the Famous and the A Bar K. The Riker Band also is scheduled to perform live music in Princeton.

