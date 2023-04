Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An entrepreneur workshop will be held late Thursday afternoon, April 27 in Trenton.

Guest speakers are to discuss the basics of value-added agriculture and share practical tips for accessing capital funds to help grow a business.

The educational workshop runs from 4 until 6 pm Thursday at 1104 Main Street, next door to Trenton City Hall and the TMU office.

Hosting the workshop are the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission and the Mo Source Link.

