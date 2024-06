Share To Your Social Network

Governor Mike Parson granted eight pardons and approved two commutations in April and May 2024, as provided under Article IV, Section 7 of the Missouri Constitution.

The official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and sent to the individuals involved.

Pardons:

David Skeen James Skaggs Eric Seabaugh Jerry England Geraldine McClunie-Simmons Gary House Patrick Tullock Steven Woodland

Commutations:

Matthew Rorer Rodney Sammons

