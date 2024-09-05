Ernest “Ernie” Schabert, jr.

Share To Your Social Network

Ern ie Schabert, affectionately known as “Shep” or “Uncle Jr.,” passed away on September 1, 2024, at the age of 91 at a healthcare center in King City, Missouri. Born on June 17, 1933, in Nodaway County, Missouri, to Ernest and Kate Schabert, Ernie’s life was marked by a love of adventure, travel, and a knack for storytelling.

Ernie was born on the day of the infamous Kansas City Union Station Massacre, a fact he often shared as part of his extensive collection of stories and jokes, which he readily offered on any occasion. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1951, where he was a standout basketball player, showcasing his early passion for sports.

In 1952, Ernie joined the Navy, serving on the destroyer McDermott. His service to the country was a source of pride, and he remained an active member of the Tri-C American Legion Post 464 for over 50 years. After his discharge from the Navy, Ernie moved to Kansas City and began working for the railroad. His career then took him to Oregon and eventually to San Francisco, where he became an electrical mechanic for United Airlines.

It was during his time with United Airlines that Ernie’s love for travel truly blossomed. He embarked on numerous journeys around the globe by plane, train, and cruise ship, exploring the world and creating countless memories along the way.

Ernie met his companion, Lucy Oleson, in San Francisco, and the two shared many adventures and travels before eventually retiring together in Reno, Nevada. After Lucy’s passing, Ernie continued to live independently in Reno until a fall in January 2023 necessitated a move to Missouri to be closer to family in a care facility.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his companion, Lucy Oleson; his brother, Lloyd Pitts; his sisters, Betty Wise and Arlene Crites; his brother-in-law, Howard Crites; his nieces, Palmer Eckert and Pat Lager; and his nephews, Jon Nelson and Ron Crites.

He is survived by his nieces, Agnes Crites and Cindy Gray; his nephews, Cletus Lager, Mike (Joni) Nelson, and Pat (Pam) Nelson; as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Ernie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, and a burial at sea by the Navy is planned. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

