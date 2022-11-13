Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

Local News November 13, 2022November 13, 2022 KTTN News
Life Flight Helicopter
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail.

Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries.

The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon on Sunset Drive as the westbound motorcycle swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle, went off the left side of the road, and hit a guardrail.

The motorcycle was demolished and Bull was not wearing any safety gear.

Post Views: 16
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.