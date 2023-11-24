Deer encounter leads two injuries in accident on Interstate 35

Local News November 24, 2023November 24, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Vehicle accident or crash involving deer news graphic
In the early hours of November 24, 2023, an accident occurred on Interstate 35, approximately two miles north of Pattonsburg, Missouri, involving a 2014 Ford Focus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened around 1:10 a.m. near mile marker 79.4.

The driver, Oscar G. Martinez Gonzalez, 29, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was heading northbound when his vehicle collided with a deer. Subsequently, the Ford Focus veered off the east side of the road and struck multiple trees before coming to a halt facing north. The car sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Southside Auto.

Two passengers, Carlos Gutierrez, 29, and Virgolio Edras, 43, also from Tulsa, Oklahoma, sustained minor injuries in the crash. Both were occupants of the Ford Focus and were transported to Harrison County Community Hospital by NTA Ambulance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol noted that it was unknown if seat belts were used by the occupants at the time of the accident.

Digital Correspondent

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.