Daviess County accident injures Jamesport woman

On January 3, 2024, at approximately 3:20 p.m., a collision occurred on Highway 190, about 7 miles south of Jamesport, Missouri. The incident involved a 2006 Ford E-450, driven by 22-year-old Ethan A. Brown from Hale, Missouri, and a horse-drawn buggy, driven by 84-year-old Eli T. Detweiler from Jamesport, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Ford, heading eastbound on Highway 190, crested a hill and struck the eastbound horse-drawn buggy. The impact caused the buggy to travel off the east side of the road and overturn. The Ford came to a controlled stop on the roadway.

Ethan A. Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment at the scene. Naomi C. Detweiler, a passenger in the buggy, suffered serious injuries. Since the buggy does not require seat belts, she was not wearing any safety device. She was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by Daviess County EMS for treatment.

The Ford E-450 suffered minor damage and was towed from the scene by Gabrielson’s, while the horse-drawn buggy incurred total damage and was removed by the owner.