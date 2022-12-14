Court news in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several defendants waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

The list includes Sean Edward Ward of Trenton, Caleb Scott Kinnison of Gallatin, Curtis Scott Wheelbarger of Hannibal, Javier Hernandez of Kansas City, and Tammy Nevels of Columbia. The cases involving Ward, Kinnison, Wheelbarger, and Nevels were continued until tomorrow’s session for Division One of Circuit Court. The Hernandez case was continued until January 13th.

Ward was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on September 27th.

Kinnison has eight counts stemming from May incidents: receiving stolen property, unlawful use or exhibiting of a weapon, resisting or interfering with an arrest, armed criminal action, tampering with a motor vehicle, property damage, driving while intoxicated, and careless and imprudent driving involving an accident.

Charges against Wheelbarger involved stealing, unlawful use or exhibiting of a weapon, property damage, and attempted stealing – all from December 19th of 2021. Nevels faces charges from November 20th that include five counts of tampering with the property of others, two counts of stealing, resisting arrest, and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Hernandez has a charge of non support of a minor child.

Among other cases, Todd Michael Hoeppner of Higginsville was placed on two years of supervised probation. He pleaded guilty to an amended driving while intoxicated charge from an August 14th arrest. Hoeppner is to donate $300 to the law enforcement restitution fund and pay a recoupment fee and court costs. The court also ordered Hoeppner to wear a SCRAM monitoring bracelet for 90 days.

Related