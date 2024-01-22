Collision on Highway 69 near Lathrop injures four

Share To Your Social Network

On January 20, 2024, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a collision occurred on the snow and ice-covered roads near Lathrop, Missouri, involving a 2018 Ford Explorer and a 2000 Ford F350. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed that the accident occurred three miles east of Lathrop on Highway 69, leading to minor injuries for the occupants involved.

According to the accident report, the Ford Explorer, driven by Lisa L. Palmer, 57, of Kearney, Missouri, was traveling eastbound when it began sliding and failed to stop at a stop sign. It entered the northbound lane of Highway 69, colliding with the front left side of the Ford F350, which was northbound and operated by Wayne E. Greene, 50, of Lawson, Missouri.

The impact caused the Ford F350 to veer off the east side of the roadway and overturn. It eventually came to a halt on its wheels, off the roadway, facing east. Meanwhile, the Ford Explorer stopped in a position that blocked both lanes of Highway 69, facing northwest. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Scotty’s Towing Service.

Injuries were reported among the occupants, including Lisa L. Palmer, Wayne E. Greene, a 1-year-old juvenile from Kansas City, Missouri, and Margaret A. Eisenberger, 59, of Lathrop, Missouri. All injured parties were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident and received minor injuries. Tri-County EMS and private vehicles transported them to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Trooper J.M. Tanner and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the scene.

