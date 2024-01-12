Chillicothe’s Sweet Stroll Event Set for February 8th

Main Street Chillicothe is set to host the Chillicothe Valentine Sweets Stroll, a much-anticipated event in Downtown Chillicothe. Scheduled for February 8th, the event will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM, offering a delightful experience for sweet lovers.

Participants looking to join the stroll can check in at the Silver Moon Plaza, starting at 3:45 PM and continuing until 5:30 PM. Upon check-in, attendees will receive a special event bag and a map to guide them through the various sweet-tasting locations.

For those who manage to secure tickets before they sell out, Main Street Chillicothe offers an additional opportunity. Unclaimed bags will be available for resale on February 8th, from 5:31 PM to 6 PM.

Moreover, the event caters to those who may not be chocolate enthusiasts. Such individuals can pick up a map for free and enjoy shopping around the area.

The Chillicothe Valentine Sweets Stroll is committed to happening rain or shine, ensuring a memorable experience regardless of the weather.

Tickets for this sweet event are priced at $20 each and can be purchased on the Downtown Chillicothe website.