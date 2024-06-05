UPDATE: Chillicothe Police arrest two on child endangerment and drug charges

Share To Your Social Network

A Chillicothe Police Department investigation into alleged child endangerment led to the arrest of two individuals.

Captain Curtis Hays reports officers arrested a 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man on child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. They were taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Colby Marie Jackson and Zachery Dakota Jones, both of Chillicothe, have each been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Hays says officers began the investigation on June 3 in the 1800 block of Clay Street. Officers took protective custody of a child that night.

Officers applied for and were granted a Livingston County search warrant on June 4 for the residence. Hays reports they executed the search warrant in the afternoon and found poor living conditions and evidence of child endangerment. Officers also discovered evidence of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

The Chillicothe Police Department received assistance from the Division of Family Services, the Children’s Division, the animal control officer, and the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services.

Related