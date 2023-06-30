Chillicothe, Livingston County authorities implementing new non-emergency number phone tree

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe/Livingston County Law Enforcement Center is implementing a new non-emergency number phone tree.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the phone tree is being implemented in an effort to help better direct residents to services in non-emergency situations.

The new phone tree will be attached to the department’s non-emergency number. It will give options to speak with areas of law enforcement for non-emergency situations.

Examples of non-emergency situations include questions for an officer, street lights being out, loose animals, and other scenarios residents experience daily that do not require a police officer’s immediate attention.

The Chillicothe Police Department reports the dispatch center is experiencing staff shortages. It is trying to free up dispatchers as much as possible, so they can devote their time to 911 calls and public safety as much as possible.

The public is still encouraged to call 911 for emergency situations and use the non-emergency number or make in-person reports for other non-emergency situations.

The Chillicothe/Livingston County Law Enforcement Center’s non-emergency number is 660-646-2121. Calling that number will give options to press 1 for animal control, 2 for detectives, 3 for the record’s clerk, 4 for the police chief, 5 for the officer manager, 6 for sheriff’s office administration, and 0 for dispatch, for the sheriff’s office or a deputy, or to speak with a police officer. Pressing 9 will repeat the menu.

Related