Chillicothe investigate Thursday morning shooting

An investigation is continuing into a Chillicothe man claiming to have been shot on Thursday morning.

According to CPD Chief Jon Maples, E-911 dispatch took an emergency call from a man saying he had been shot at a business in the 600 block of Business 36. Officers responded to the scene and secured it, and they contacted the caller.

The caller claimed to have a gunshot injury to his leg. Livingston County’s emergency medical services took him to Hedrick Medical Center.

Further investigation revealed that the man accidentally shot himself in the leg and hid the gun. The gun was located and evidence was seized. Maples confirmed no public safety risk from the incident.