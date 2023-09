Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council approved two ordinances on September 14.

One ordinance accepted a bid from Seaton Construction Group for $868,582 for a new 12,000-gallon gas fuel system. City Clerk Amy Hess reported that the self-fueling station would be located at the airport.

The other ordinance approved a conditional-use permit for the Edgewood Cemetery Association for a 30-by-50-foot equipment storage shed.

