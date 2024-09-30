Carrollton Band Day 2024 announces results for classes 1 through 5

Carrollton Band Day 2024 celebrated the musical talents of numerous schools, awarding top performances across multiple categories and divisions. The event included parade competitions, auxiliary, drumline, twirling, and field competition results for high school and middle school participants in Class 1-5.

High School Parade Results – Class 1-3:

In Class 1, Stewartsville High School took 1st place in the parade competition, followed by Glasgow in 2nd and Heartland Christian Academy in 3rd. Orrick and Brunswick completed the top five.

For Class 2, Fayette High School secured 1st place, with Concordia coming in 2nd and Salisbury taking 3rd. Eugene and Gallatin rounded out the top five.

Macon High School claimed the top spot in Class 3, with Knob Noster in 2nd and Cameron in 3rd. Trenton placed 4th, and Maryville finished 5th.

Indoor Auxiliary and Drumline:

Class 1 Indoor Auxiliary results crowned Norborne as the winner, while Rock Port and Leeton placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Penney High School (Hamilton) won in Class 2, and Gallatin secured 2nd place. Class 3 saw Mid-Buchanan take the 1st place prize, with Cameron and Trenton following closely behind.

In the indoor drumline competition, Class 1’s Orrick won 1st place, while Leeton and Sweet Springs placed 2nd and 3rd. Fayette took the top spot for Class 2, with Clinton County in 2nd and Penney (Hamilton) in 3rd. Class 3 saw Trenton take 1st place, followed by Cameron and Macon.

Field Caption Awards:

The Outstanding Auxiliary Awards went to Glasgow in Class 1, Fayette in Class 2, and Cameron in Class 3. For percussion, Sweet Springs won in Class 1, Fayette in Class 2, and Macon in Class 3.

Field Competition:

In the Class 1 field competition, Glasgow placed 1st, with Sweet Springs taking 2nd. Fayette continued their success by winning Class 2, with Salisbury in 2nd and Gallatin in 3rd. In Class 3, Cameron secured the top spot, followed by Maryville in 2nd and Trenton in 3rd.

Fayette was named the Class 1-3 Grand Champion.

Class 4-5 Results:

For Class 4, Oak Grove emerged victorious in both the parade and indoor auxiliary categories. They also won the field competition, with Grandview and Smithville placing 2nd and 3rd. Oak Grove also claimed the Class 4 Grand Champion title.

In Class 5, Belton took 1st in the parade and indoor drumline, while Winnetonka won the indoor auxiliary category. Truman High School won the field competition, and Oak Park finished in 2nd. Truman was named the Class 5 Grand Champion.

Middle School Awards:

In the middle school division, Fayette Middle School won the Class 2 parade, while Knob Noster Middle School won in Class 3. Oak Grove Middle School took 1st place in Class 4. The Middle School Grand Champion award went to Oak Grove Middle School.

