Candidates file for seats on Trenton City Council

Two candidates filed Tuesday morning, December 5th for the Trenton City Council election April 2nd.

Incumbent Marvin Humphreys of 1726 Tindall Avenue filed for Second Ward Council Member, and incumbent Glen Briggs of 701 East Fifth Street filed for First Ward Council Member. They are the first two to file for the Trenton City Council.

The candidate filing period opened December 5th. Candidates can file at the Trenton City Hall until December 26th.

One candidate from each of the four wards is to be elected to the Trenton City Council for a two-year term in the April 2nd election.