Calamity Jane Day Car Show results

The 2024 Calamity Jane Day Car Show showcased a wide array of vintage and modified vehicles, drawing participants and enthusiasts from across Missouri, Iowa, and beyond.

Below are the results of the various categories from the event.

Antique Category:

  • 1st Place: Charles Thompson, Leon, IA, 1930 Ford Model A
  • 2nd Place: Lance Thompson, Bennington, OK, 1930 Ford Model A

Originals – 1950s:

  • 1st Place: Cole Soptic, Trenton, MO, 1956 Chevy Bel-Air
  • 2nd Place: Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO, 1952 Volkswagen

Originals – 1960s:

  • 1st Place: Nate Bennet, Corydon, IA, 1964 Plymouth Fury III

Originals – 1970s:

  • 1st Place: Ron Brown, Grand River, IA, 1977 Oldsmobile Cutlass

Originals – 1980s to Present:

  • 1st Place: Gordy Swenson, Trenton, MO, 2012 Dodge Challenger

Original Pickup:

  • 1st Place: Stan Gamble, Trenton, MO, 1972 Chevy Truck
  • 2nd Place: Ken Woodley, Ames, IA, 1987 GMC

Sports Car:

  • 1st Place: Eli Weir, Murray, IA, 1986 Corvette

Original Motorcycle:

  • 1st Place: Tyson Batson, Princeton, MO, 2009 Harley Davidson

Modified Categories:

Street Rod:

  • 1st Place: Roy Fischer, Camden Point, MO, 1939 Ford 2-door sedan

Modified – 1950s:

  • 1st Place: David Perry, Bethany, MO, 1950 Chevy
  • 2nd Place: Melanie Chaney, Cainsville, MO, 1955 Chevy

Modified – 1960s:

  • 1st Place: Larry Gilman, Corydon, IA, 1964 Chevy Chevelle

Modified – 1970s:

  • 1st Place: Steve Lamar, Trenton, MO, 1973 Chevy Nova
  • 2nd Place: Jesse Stark, Mercer, MO, 1972 Chevrolet

Modified Pickup:

  • 1st Place: Savanna Gamble, Bethany, MO, 1972 Chevy
  • 2nd Place: Kolton Schurke, 1978 Ford F-250

Modified Motorcycle:

  • 1st Place: Lane Hamilton, Cainsville, MO, 1994 Trike

Special Awards:

  • Ron Scott Memorial Award: Greg Goodknight, Princeton, MO, 1948 Chevrolet Pickup
  • Judges Choice: Nate Bennett, Corydon, IA, 1966 Plymouth Fury III
  • Best Paint: Savanna Gamble, Bethany, MO, 1972 Chevy Pickup
  • Best Ford: Roy Fisher, Camden Point, MO, 1939 Ford
  • Best GM: Larry Gilman, Corydon, IA, 1964 Chevelle
  • Best Mopar: Gordon Swenson, Trenton, MO, 2012 Dodge Challenger
  • Best SOB (Some Other Brand): Bill Zeider, Princeton, MO, 1952 Volkswagen Beetle
