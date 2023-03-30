Burn ban issued for Chillicothe and residents of Livingston County

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Due to predicted high winds and low humidity forecast for Friday, March 31st, a 24-hour burn ban has been issued for the City of Chillicothe effective from 6:00 a.m. Friday, March 31st through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1st.

All outside burning except BBQ grills used for cooking will not be allowed during the hours the burn ban is in effect.

A burn advisory has been issued for residents of Livingston County residing outside the City limits of Chillicothe.

Outside burning of any kind except for BBQ grills used for cooking is highly discouraged from 6:00 a.m. Friday, March 31st through 6:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1st.

