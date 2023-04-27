Big rig rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36, driver flown to University Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A farm tractor driven by 65-year-old Lee Jaynes of Meadville and a tractor-trailer truck driven by 37-year-old Zachary Thompson of Derby, Kansas were westbound on Highway 36 when the large truck hit the rear of the tractor. The impact of the two vehicles caused both to go off the right side of the highway where they were demolished.

Jaynes received moderate injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (Air Evac) to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident on Wednesday afternoon happened two and one-half miles west of Laclede.

Assisting were the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Linn County’s ambulance district and fire department.

