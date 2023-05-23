Audio: World War One Memorial, dedicated more than 100 years ago, is in need of repair

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The World War One Memorial, built by Grundy County residents, was dedicated more than 100 years ago, in 1920.

Information provided to the VFW Post of Trenton by Military Historian Allene Maloney states names of soldiers and sailors were placed in a box buried at the site in Moberly Park.

Sam Smith is the Quartermaster for the Trenton VFW Post:

Smith described some of the history of the soldiers and sailors memorial arch:

The 100-plus-year-old World War One Memorial in Moberly Park is showing its age and has been described as in need of repairs.

Some individuals have suggested raising money to refurbish it:

Smith quoted information regarding the names of the fallen military personnel:

