Audio: Pettijohn Ford in Trenton provides major boost to Grundy County Food Pantry

Hundreds of non-perishable items and $2,500 in cash were donated to Fill the Ford for Christmas at Pettijohn Ford of Trenton. The event benefited the Community Food Pantry of Grundy County.

Alan Ferguson of Pettijohn Ford says the dealership had a great response. He reports a new Maverick pickup truck was on the showroom floor, but about 10 days ago, it would no longer hold the food. It was switched for a new F-150, which was also filled and was running over onto the floor.

Pettijohn Ford took the truck to the food pantry on Dec. 15 and unloaded it. The dealership has a little more to take to the food pantry. Ferguson is not sure exactly how many non-perishable items were donated.

The dealership essentially restocked the Community Food Pantry for January, with multiple area businesses making donations.

Ferguson said that many individuals also gave to the food drive.

The last official day for Fill the Ford was Dec. 20, but donations can still be made. It will likely be after Christmas before Pettijohn Ford will drop off the rest of the items and cash. Monetary donations will be used to buy fresh meat to be given to food pantry clients.

Ferguson said that it was a blessing to hold Fill the Ford for Christmas this year, and Pettijohn Ford plans to continue to hold the event. Next year, he would like to see how many times the Ford can be filled.