Audio: “Northwest Bridge Bundle” aims for 34 bridge improvements in north Missouri

Local News August 18, 2023August 18, 2023 KTTN News
Bridge Work Ahead News Graphic
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

As many as 34 bridges in area counties have been identified for improvements through a unique design-build arrangement known as the Northwest Bridge Bundle.

Michael Marriott of Chillicothe serves as the area engineer, overseeing 11 counties for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

 

 

The decision on which bridges will receive improvements will be based on the available funding. A single general contractor will be chosen to undertake the bridge project.

 

 

These insights were shared by MoDOT’s Michael Marriott during an interview with John Anthony.

Post Views: 55
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com