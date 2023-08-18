Audio: “Northwest Bridge Bundle” aims for 34 bridge improvements in north Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

As many as 34 bridges in area counties have been identified for improvements through a unique design-build arrangement known as the Northwest Bridge Bundle.

Michael Marriott of Chillicothe serves as the area engineer, overseeing 11 counties for the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The decision on which bridges will receive improvements will be based on the available funding. A single general contractor will be chosen to undertake the bridge project.

These insights were shared by MoDOT’s Michael Marriott during an interview with John Anthony.

