Audio: How sports betting would work if legalized in Missouri

(Missourinet) – How would sports betting work if legalized in Missouri? Any bets made would most likely be made online, or could be made at any vendors that operate sports books.

Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg is carrying the main sports betting bill this year in the Missouri Senate:

“You would download an app as they do in other states, and then you would have to download personal information — as far as your driver’s license number, social security number, take a picture of your driver’s license, take a picture of yourself — in order to download the app. And then you would be able to bet anywhere within the state lines of Missouri. You don’t have to be a Missouri resident.”

Restrictions include limiting sports betting to those 21 and older, and no bets would be allowed on high school sports. Hoskins says Tier 2 bets, such as whether the first play of a game is a pass or a run, would likely not be allowed for college sports.

