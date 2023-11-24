Audio: Another successful Thanksgiving for Coon Creek Baptist Church, as they serve over 800 free meals to the community

Thanksgiving in 2023 marked another successful year for Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s dedicated volunteers, who served over 800 free meals to the community. The church became a hub of activity, with volunteer drivers ensuring meals reached community members.

An impressive array of dishes was prepared by the volunteers, including 62 turkeys, 47 gallons of green beans, and 60 bags of homemade noodles. Additionally, the team baked 900 homemade rolls, whipped up 50 large batches of mashed potatoes, and created 1000 pumpkin bars along with 1000 little cups of cream cheese frosting.

Dianna Crawford, a key organizer, reflected on the experience: “We’ve certainly learned a lot this month. We made new friends and reconnected with old ones. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stepped in and up when and where we needed you. From kids to older adults, our group of over 63 volunteers was diverse and dedicated.”

She also expressed gratitude for the generous contributions that made the event possible: “Thank you for all the donations, supplies, and help. We couldn’t have done it without your support.”