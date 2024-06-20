Share To Your Social Network

Amy Gayle Van, 43, of Harris, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Amy was born on December 3, 1980, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Dave Van and Dorothy (Scott) Vasey. Amy is survived by her father, Dave Van (Deborah Clark) of Claremore, Oklahoma, and mother, Dorothy Vasey of Oklahoma; three children, Jordan Van of Stanberry, Missouri, Jessica Olmstead (Sean Babbitt) of Humphries, Missouri, and Zach Van of Milan, Missouri; brother, Emmett Van (Shelli) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; stepbrother, Travis Vasey (Alyssa Conwell) of Trenton, Missouri; grandmother, Patricia Brown (Leroy Lowe) of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and five nephews. Amy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Roger Vasey, and uncle, David Pendergraft.

Amy spent time between Oklahoma and the Harris, Missouri, area before settling in Harris in 2015. She received her GED in 2002 and was going to school for a veterinary degree. She had worked at Milan Health Care and 7th Heaven Convenience Store in Milan. Amy loved spending time with her children and spoiling her grandchildren.

A celebration of life for Amy will be held at a later date. Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements.

