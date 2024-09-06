Alexander “Alex” Gerst

Alex Gerst, a 25-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 11:06 p.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at St. Luke’s Hospice House in Kansas City.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, 2024, at Coon Creek Baptist Church, west of Trenton. Memorial donations may be made to Chealyn Rardon for a children’s fund for Hudson and Adeline.

Alexander Eugene Gerst was born on November 12, 1998, in Kansas City, MO, to Michelle Clark. He graduated from Ray-Pec High School in Peculiar, MO. After graduating from high school, Alex served two years in the United States Marine Corps. He then worked in general construction until becoming ill. On February 8, 2023, he married Chealyn Rardon at Coon Creek Baptist Church.

Alex enjoyed building things, drawing, and painting. He always wanted to help everyone. He had a goofy way that made anyone he met an immediate friend. He loved making people laugh and ensuring they had a good time in his presence. He was a loving, dedicated father and husband who cherished spending time with his family above everything else.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Chealyn, of the home; children, Hudson and Adeline, of the home; mother, Michelle Clark, of Kansas City, MO; siblings, Ryan Mitchell, Adam Mitchell, Cemya Wilson, Jacereon Wilson, and Jacob Mitchell; parents-in-law, Justin and Chasity Rardon, of Linneus; sister-in-law, Cambree Rardon, of Trenton; and brother-in-law, Johnny Rardon, of Linneus, as well as many other friends and family.

