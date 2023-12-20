Adair County accident injures Edina woman

In a motor vehicle accident late Tuesday night, a 32-year-old woman from Edina, Missouri, was severely injured when her 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor veered off the roadway and collided with a utility pole and a tree. The crash occurred approximately 4 miles west of Brashear on Highway 6. The time of the incident was reported at 9:30 p.m. on December 19, 2023.

Sophia M. Savage, the driver of the Mitsubishi, was traveling westbound when the accident happened. The vehicle suffered total damage and had to be towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

Authorities report that Savage’s seat belt usage is unknown at this time. Following the crash, she was transported to the University of Missouri Hospital by MU4 helicopter.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, alongside the Adair County Sheriff’s Department, Kirksville Fire Department, and Adair County Ambulance, responded to the scene of the crash.