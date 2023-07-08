Accident on Route V near Macon injures driver

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A 16-year-old female driver from Shelbina sustained minor injuries after her vehicle collided with a deer on Route V, approximately 4 miles southeast of Macon. The incident occurred on July 7, 2023, at around 8:25 PM, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Riley, (861), with the assistance of Trooper Fuller, (537), along with personnel from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Macon County Ambulance, responded to the scene to provide aid.

The driver, whose identity has not been released due to being a juvenile, was operating a 2006 Ford Fusion traveling southbound at the time of the accident. The vehicle sustained minor damage but was driven from the scene. The driver, unfortunately, was not wearing a seat belt.

The collision resulted in the deer entering the west side of the roadway and striking the Ford Fusion. As a consequence of the impact, the teenage driver suffered minor injuries. She was subsequently transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance for medical evaluation and treatment.

Related