Accident on I-35 south of Pattonsburg sends driver to Cameron Regional Medical Center

A driver was transported to a local medical center with moderate injuries following an accident on southbound Interstate 35, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred on Saturday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 3:21 p.m. near mile marker 70.4, approximately six miles south of Pattonsburg, in Daviess County. The driver, identified as Elio N. Hernandez Mencias, a 27-year-old male from Clive, Iowa, was operating a 2002 Honda Accord traveling northbound on I-35 at the time of the crash.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Hernandez Mencias lost control of his vehicle, crossed the median, and veered into the southbound lanes of I-35. The vehicle then overturned, ultimately coming to rest on its driver’s side, facing east, off the west side of the highway.

It was reported that Hernandez Mencias was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. As a result, he sustained moderate injuries. Daviess County Ambulance Services responded to the scene and transported him to Cameron Regional Medical Center for further medical attention.

The damaged Honda Accord was deemed a total loss and was towed from the scene by Bridgemans Towing of Altamont.

Elio N. Hernandez Mencias was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on multiple charges, including driving while intoxicated (DWI), lacking a valid driver’s license, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

