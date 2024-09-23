2024 Calamity Jane Day Parade winners announced

The 2024 Calamity Jane Day Parade in Princeton showcased a variety of participants, from horse riders and antique cars to floats and tractors.
The parade, organized by First Interstate Bank of Princeton, kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance led by the Veterans of Foreign War, followed by Felisha Bertrand singing the National Anthem. Below are the winners from each category.
Best Looking Horse Riders:
- 1st Place: Holt Family, Princeton
- 2nd Place: Jared and daughter Raelynn Vangenderen, Princeton
Best Horse-Drawn Entry:
- 1st Place: Brooke Rieckhoff, Princeton
Best Looking Truck:
- 1st Place: Kolton Schurke, 1978 Ford F-250, Princeton
- 2nd Place: Rick Phillips (In memory of Foster Delameter), 1949 K B5 International, Princeton
Best Antique Car:
- 1st Place: Lance Pruitt, 1930 Model A
- 2nd Place: Michael Pruitt, 1929 Model A
Best Looking Car:
- 1st Place: Brad Bertrand, 1979 Camaro, Princeton
Best Organization Float:
- 1st Place: Veterans of Foreign War (Jeep & Bomb Trailer), Princeton
- 2nd Place: First Baptist Church, Princeton
Best Business Float:
- 1st Place: GRM Networks, Princeton
- 2nd Place: The Fitz Group Real Estate, Princeton
Most Unusual Entry:
- 1st Place: Dually’s Fantasy Football Loser, Princeton
- 2nd Place: Mercer County Republican Women, Princeton
Best Looking Tractor:
- 1st Place: Bob Summers and granddaughter Brileigh Summers, Minneapolis-Moline G 1000, Princeton
- 2nd Place: Junior and Judy Pruitt, Princeton
Best Antique Tractor:
- 1st Place: Sandra Buckler, 1948 G John Deere, Newtown
- 2nd Place: Drew Thomas, Farmall H
Best Original Tractor:
- 1st Place: Shawn Vaughn, 1948 G John Deere
Best Looking Motorcycle:
- 1st Place: Morgan Ellsworth, Dirtbike