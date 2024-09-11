19-year-old charged after arrest in connection with 7th Heaven robbery

Local News September 11, 2024September 11, 2024 Digital Correspondent
7th Heaven Robbery Suspect
Share To Your Social Network
11     1   1  
4
Shares

An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery at the 7th Heaven convenience store in Trenton on Saturday morning, September 7.

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross confirmed that 19-year-old Jacob Grimes, a resident of Trenton, was taken into custody on September 11. Grimes faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of stealing $750 or more, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of burglary tools, and receiving stolen property. Grimes is being held without bond and has been ordered to avoid any contact with the alleged victims.

Initial reports indicated that a male suspect allegedly entered 7th Heaven, assaulted an employee, and stole items before fleeing the scene on foot.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Trenton Police Department, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and the Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force.

Post Views: 1,741

Share To Your Social Network
11     1   1  
4
Shares
4
Shares

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.