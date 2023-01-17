15-year-old teenager arrested after burglarizing library and pawn shop in Cameron

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Cameron Police report a teenager was taken into custody after the youth was observed inside a business early Monday morning for the apparent purpose of burglary.

Cameron Police Department’s 911 Center received an alarm call from the R and R Pawn Shop at about 12:25 am Monday. The dispatcher also received a second 911 call from a citizen reporting the burglary at the Pawn Shop. Officers then responded to the business located in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found broken glass at the front door and someone moving inside the business. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrived on the scene to assist, with officers entering the business attempting to locate the suspect. After searching the business, officers forced entry into a locked bathroom and located a 15-year-old juvenile who was taken into custody.

During the investigation, police discovered the juvenile had burglarized the Cameron Library before arriving at the Pawn Shop. The suspect allegedly had stolen items from the library in his possession.

Chief Rick Bashor said the Cameron Police Department is working with the Juvenile Office on formal charges for the youth.

Related