UTV rollover crash in Carroll County injures passenger

Local News September 23, 2023September 23, 2023 Digital Correspondent
On September 22, 2023, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an accident occurred on County Road 151st, south of County Road 300th in Carroll County, involving a 2023 Polaris Ranger. The incident was investigated by Trooper I L Kimball of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred as the Polaris Ranger accelerated quickly, causing it to cross the road and roll over in the ditch, coming to rest on its passenger side. Robert W. West, a 55-year-old male, also from Norborne, was an occupant in the Polaris Ranger during the incident. Mr. West suffered moderate injuries and was exempt from wearing a seat belt. He was transported by Carroll County Ambulance to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

The Polaris Ranger, driven by Michael D. Rimmer, a 53-year-old male from Norborne, experienced no damage and was driven from the scene. Mr. Rimmer was heading southbound at the time of the accident. He was exempt from wearing a seat belt due to the nature of the vehicle.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the accident with assistance from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department.

