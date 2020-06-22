UTV crash near Unionville injures one; driver accused of driving while intoxicated

An Indiana resident was hurt when a utility terrain vehicle overturned north of Unionville.

Thirty-five-year old Timothy Rufer of South Bend, Indiana was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. Rufer was a passenger on the UTV operated by 33-year old Dillon Pittman of Unionville who was not reported hurt.

The crash happened early Saturday about four miles north of Unionville on Wildflower Drive as the UTV was northbound when it traveled off the right side of the road, went back onto the road, traveled off the left side, and overturned ejecting Pittman from the vehicle.

The UTV came to rest on its wheels with the damage listed as minor. Pittman was wearing safety equipment but Rufer was not.

Pittman later was arrested and accused of felony driving while intoxicated with physical injury, and no valid driver’s license.

