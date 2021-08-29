UTV crash injures two; driver accused of DWI

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Residents of Independence and Maitland were hurt when a utility vehicle overturned in Nodaway County.

A passenger, 22-year old Brianna Erazo of Independence, was taken by Nodaway County Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with moderate injuries. Another passenger, 21-year old Cole Alloway of Maitland, was taken by private vehicle to the hospital in Maryville with minor injuries. The driver, 22-year old Dakota Leeper of Graham, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened early Saturday one mile north of Graham on Route ZZ as the northbound UTV went off the left side of the road into a ditch and overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side of the UTV, ejecting two occupants in the bed of the vehicle.

Damage to the UTV was minor, and none of the occupants were wearing safety equipment.

Leeper was accused of felony driving while intoxicated involving physical injury. He also was accused of failing to maintain the right half of the road involving a crash and was held by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department.

