UTV crash injures 3; driver later arrested for driving while intoxicated

Three people were hurt Saturday night in northern Macon County when a utility terrain vehicle ran off a country road and overturned three miles south of Gifford on Festival Avenue.

A passenger, 21-year old Justin Adams of La Plata received serious injuries while another passenger, 21-year old Tristan Collier of Atlanta, Missouri received moderate injuries. The driver, 23-year old Austin Roberts of La Plata received moderate injuries.

Roberts and Adams were taken by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville while collier was transported by private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The patrol reports Roberts later was arrested and accused of felony driving while intoxicated with serious physical injury, two counts, however, he was released on a summons.

The side-by-side vehicle ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and overturned, extensively damaging the UTV. The driver was wearing safety equipment, but the two passengers were not.

