UTV crash claims the life of 15-year-old driver southwest of Kirksville

An accident on Friday evening claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl in Adair County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 9:15 PM on the Sugar Creek School Trail, located approximately eight miles southwest of Kirksville.

The driver, whose identity has not been released due to her juvenile status, was operating a 2017 Polaris Ranger 1000 when the accident took place. Preliminary investigation results indicate that the vehicle was traveling downhill on a gravel road when the driver lost control. As a result, the Polaris Ranger veered off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting the young driver.

The driver was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the accident. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene at 9:30 PM. Kirkville Fireman Tyler Davis, who arrived at the scene, confirmed the death. The Adair County Coroner’s Office later transported the driver’s body to Travis Noe Funeral Home.

Responding to the incident were multiple agencies, including the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Ambulance, and Adair County First Responders. Corporal Frigy from the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Major Crash Investigation Unit provided support during the investigation.

The Polaris Ranger sustained extensive damage in the accident and was subsequently towed by Kirkville Autoworks.

