UTV and SUV crash near Hale injuring three; one driver accused of DWI

The highway patrol reports three people were injured, two of them seriously, in a two-vehicle crash involving a UTV and an SUV, early Sunday evening in southeastern Livingston County, three miles northeast of Hale.

One of the drivers, 24-year-old Christopher Hartbert of Hale, received minor injuries; however, two female passengers were seriously injured. They are 24-year old Chleo Stewart and another whose age was unknown to the patrol. All injured occupants were taken by Chillicothe EMS to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The other driver, 61-year-old Ryan Foster of Hale, wasn’t injured.

The crash occurred as Foster’s sports utility vehicle was southbound while Hartbert was driving a utility terrain vehicle northbound on Highway 139. Foster attempted a left-hand turn into a private drive and struck the UTV.

Damages were listed as moderate. All occupants were using a safety device, except Chleo Steward.

The highway patrol arrest report accused Ryan Foster of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.