Utility work will narrow Route 136 near Bethany

Utility work will impact traffic on U.S. Route 136 in Harrison County beginning late next week.

PAR Electric Company, working under a permit obtained through the Missouri Department of Transportation, will alternate closing the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Route 136 from West 185th Avenue to Route 13 in Bethany in order to replace existing power lines and poles. The project is scheduled to begin Friday morning, May 14, and continue through Monday, May 31 during daylight hours.

During the single-lane closures, flaggers will direct motorists through the work zone. Drivers should stay alert and obey all traffic signs, barricades, and flaggers. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

