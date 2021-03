Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Utility work will narrow Gentry County Route T just east of Gentryville this week.

Sellenrick Construction Inc. will close one lane of Route T from just east of Main Street to Route A for utility maintenance beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 through Friday, March 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

Drivers should stay alert and obey all traffic signs, barricades, and flaggers to safely navigate through the work zone.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

