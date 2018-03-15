Utility legislation moves further than previous years in Missouri with initial passage of House bill

The House has given initial approval to a utility that introduces a new accounting method. It allows power companies to depreciate costs on infrastructure upgrades they make long before they negotiate customer utility rates before state regulators.

Warren Wood with Ameren Missouri says, contrary to what critics contend, the accounting method is nothing new and has seen widespread use.

A bill already passed by the Senate has the exact same accounting method, which has been slammed by the watchdog group Consumer’s Council as a way for utilities to pad their expenses.

