Utility bills to be delayed in Gilman City due to illness

Local News December 5, 2020 KTTN News
Utility bills will not be sent out this month in Gilman City. Mayor

Linda Robertson reports the city clerk sends out the payments, she is sick, and there is no backup system.  Robertson says residents can pay the October amount at the Gilman City City Hall for the November utilities, and the amount will be adjusted for December. Residents who do not pay in person at city hall will receive a bill for November in January as well as for December.

Contact Robertson for more information at 660-876-5369.

