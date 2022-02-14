USDA unveils resource guide to help rural entrepreneurs start and grow businesses

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today unveiled a resource guide to help people in rural America start and grow businesses, create good-paying jobs in their communities and strengthen America’s economy.

“America’s rural entrepreneurs are critical to the success of our nation’s economy,” Torres Small said. “They create jobs for the people in their communities, start businesses and industries that expand financial opportunities, and deliver products and services that improve the lives of people across this nation. The guide we are unveiling today will enhance American competitiveness around the world to meet the challenges of the 21st century by equipping rural entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed.”

The guide features information on how rural entrepreneurs can use USDA and other Federal programs to access financing and other assistance to help start and expand their businesses. It includes tools to help them:

expand their access to capital to create small business incubators.

create value-added agricultural products.

access high-speed internet to connect their businesses to national and global markets.

cut energy costs.

access health care resources to enhance the quality of life for their employees.

access workforce development and training opportunities to improve their skills, products and services, and more.

The guide also features firsthand stories from Rural Development customers on ways USDA programs and services have helped them start or expand businesses.

To learn more about investment resources for rural areas, visit the USDA website, or contact the nearest USDA Rural Development state office.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.

