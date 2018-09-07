USDA to implement regulatory reforms to increase access to capital; Local listening session to be held at Lake Ozark

Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett today announced that USDA is hosting listening sessions to solicit feedback on a plan to increase access to capital in rural areas by streamlining regulations for four Rural Development loan guarantee programs.

“At USDA, we know that for many rural communities the regulations that govern our programs can be outdated and difficult to navigate,” Hazlett said. “Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to simplifying our regulations and streamlining our program resources so we can be a better partner to rural leaders in building prosperity.”

The changes will simplify the application process for four Rural Development loan guarantee programs that provide funding to start, improve and expand businesses and build critical infrastructure. They also will incorporate modern lending practices, accelerate the loan approval processes and increase the amount of capital available in rural communities. The programs are the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, the Water and Waste Disposal Guaranteed Loan Program, the Business and Industry Loan Guarantee Program and the Rural Energy for America Program.

The Rural Development Innovation Center is hosting listening sessions this month to solicit comments on the reforms.

USDA Rural Development Missouri State Director Jeff Case encourages participation in the session being held in Missouri on September 12th from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT at the Lodge of Four Seasons. If unable to attend in person, attend virtually by visiting: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/2sgmfo5txt2a&eom.

“I look forward to the ideas Missouri’s lenders, partners, and stakeholders have to modernize and reduce program regulation,” said Case. “This will ultimately increase rural prosperity by providing greater funding opportunities for rural Missouri families, businesses, and communities.”

If the Missouri session does not fit with your schedule, additional listening sessions will be held throughout the country. A complete list of all listening sessions are as follows:

Sept. 10 in Denver from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MDT at the Denver Federal Center. To attend virtually, visit: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/yjoqkcys0pjm&eom

Sept. 10 in Lexington, Ky., from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT at the USDA Rural Development State Office. To attend virtually, visit: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/776hi2fw0o2u&eom

Sept. 12 in Lake Ozark, Mo., from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT at the Lodge of Four Seasons. To attend virtually, visit: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/2sgmfo5txt2a&eom

Sept. 14 in East Stroudsburg, Pa., from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT at East Stroudsburg University . To attend virtually, visit: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/26b0nffdxaoi&eom

Sept. 19 (virtually only, focus on Tribal areas) from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT. To attend, visit https://cc.readytalk.com/r/qm9gmf0lse56&eom

Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C., from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EDT at USDA Whitten Building, Room 107-A. To attend virtually, visit: https://cc.readytalk.com/r/gfyzg0zqobay&eom

For more information, please see page 45091 of the Sept. 5 Federal Register.

In April 2017, President Donald J. Trump established the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity, led by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, to identify legislative, regulatory and policy changes that could promote agriculture and prosperity in rural communities. In January 2018, Secretary Perdue presented the Task Force’s findings to President Trump. These findings included 31 recommendations to align the federal government with state, local and tribal governments to take advantage of opportunities that exist in rural America. Increasing investments in rural infrastructure is a key recommendation of the task force.

To view the report in its entirety, please view the Report to the President of the United States from the Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity (PDF, 5.4 MB). In addition, to view the categories of the recommendations, please view the Rural Prosperity infographic (PDF, 190 KB).