USDA to host flood recovery assistance meetings

The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and Missouri state partner agencies are holding four public meetings, July 23, 24, 25 and August 13th to discuss flood recovery assistance available for agricultural producers.

The meetings will take place:

Tuesday, July 23, 1:30-4:15 p.m. at the URSA Farmers Coop, 307 Elm Street, Canton.

Wednesday, July 24, 9:00-11:45 a.m. at the Elsberry Legion Hall, 111 Legion Drive, Elsberry.

Thursday, July 25, 9:00-11:45 a.m. at the USFWS Big Muddy Refuge Visitor Center, 18500 Brady Lane, Boonville.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 9:00-11:45 a.m. at the Goppert Community Building, 201 S. Pine Street in Norborne.

Recovery programs and assistance will be presented by USDA Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Risk Management Agency, and Rural Development. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Soil and Water Program, and the University of Missouri Extension will also be available to present information and answer questions.

If you are not able to attend one of the meetings, contact your local USDA Service Center for information. Visit https://www.farmers.gov/recover for online disaster recovery assistance information.